Box: Jackson 3, Lutheran St. Charles 3

|1
|2
|Final
|Jackson
|1
|2
|3
|Lutheran St. Charles
|0
|3
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Jackson
|3-2
|0-0
|23/3
|17/2
|Lutheran St. Charles
|14-5
|6-0
|47/7
|21/3
|Jackson
|Individual stats have not been reported.
-
Boys soccer notebook: Orchard Farm eyes another long postseason run
-
Area Boys soccer rankings, Week 7
-
Collinsville defeats O'Fallon to earn outright Southwestern Conference title
-
Magueja's move pays off with overtime goal that lifts Lutheran St. Charles past Duchesne
-
Boys soccer notebook: CBC turns page on trying 2020 season
|Lutheran St. Charles
|G
|A
|Nicholas Richter (#26, M, So.)
|1
|0
|Matthew Wandersee (#21, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Ben Versemann (#22, D, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Cuinn Lurtz (#25, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Hayden Hagstrom (#8, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Henry Bertel (#19, M, So.)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.