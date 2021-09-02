 Skip to main content
Box: Jerseyville 3, Hillsboro, Illinois 0
12Final
Jerseyville123
Hillsboro, Illinois000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Jerseyville3-10-019/57/2
Hillsboro, Illinois1-20-03/14/1
JerseyvilleGA
Zack Wargo (#9, F, Sr.)21
Drake Goetten (#6, M, Jr.)11
Alexander Hubbell (#12, M, So.)01

