Box: Jerseyville 5, Hillsboro, Illinois 0
Box: Jerseyville 5, Hillsboro, Illinois 0

12Final
Hillsboro, Illinois000
Jerseyville235
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hillsboro, Illinois1-11-02/15/2
Jerseyville1-00-06/31/0
JerseyvilleGA
Emilio Hernandez (#10, M, Sr.)20
Andrew Kribs (#29, F, Sr.)10
Jacob Dunham (#2, D, Sr.)10
Drake King (#3, M, Sr.)10
Corey King (#15, M, Sr.)01
Ben Simpson (#13, D, Sr.)01

