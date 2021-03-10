Box: Jerseyville 5, Hillsboro, Illinois 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Hillsboro, Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|Jerseyville
|2
|3
|5
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hillsboro, Illinois
|1-1
|1-0
|2/1
|5/2
|Jerseyville
|1-0
|0-0
|6/3
|1/0
|Jerseyville
|G
|A
|Emilio Hernandez (#10, M, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Andrew Kribs (#29, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Jacob Dunham (#2, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Drake King (#3, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Corey King (#15, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Ben Simpson (#13, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
