Box: Jerseyville 6, Roxana 0
12Final
Roxana000
Jerseyville426
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Roxana1-50-09/233/6
Jerseyville4-50-329/532/5
JerseyvilleGA
Zack Wargo (#9, F, Sr.)12
Peyton Burch (#3, M, So.)11
Alexander Hubbell (#12, M, So.)11
Casey Borkowski (#11, D, So.)11
Evan Lacy (#2, M, So.)10
Keegan Griffith (#15, M, So.)10
Hunter Herkert (#5, F, Fr.)01

Boys Soccer

Large school schools - 9/101. Francis Howell (5-1) was idle.2. Fort Zumwalt South (3-1) was idle.3. Edwardsville (9-1) was idle.4. CBC (4-0) w…

