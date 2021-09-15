Box: Jerseyville 6, Roxana 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Roxana
|0
|0
|0
|Jerseyville
|4
|2
|6
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Roxana
|1-5
|0-0
|9/2
|33/6
|Jerseyville
|4-5
|0-3
|29/5
|32/5
|Jerseyville
|G
|A
|Zack Wargo (#9, F, Sr.)
|1
|2
|Peyton Burch (#3, M, So.)
|1
|1
|Alexander Hubbell (#12, M, So.)
|1
|1
|Casey Borkowski (#11, D, So.)
|1
|1
|Evan Lacy (#2, M, So.)
|1
|0
|Keegan Griffith (#15, M, So.)
|1
|0
|Hunter Herkert (#5, F, Fr.)
|0
|1
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.