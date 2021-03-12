 Skip to main content
Box: Jerseyville 6, Williamsville 2
Box: Jerseyville 6, Williamsville 2

12Final
Williamsville112
Jerseyville246
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Williamsville0-10-02/26/6
Jerseyville2-00-012/123/3
Williamsville
Individual stats have not been reported.

JerseyvilleGA
Andrew Kribs (#29, F, Sr.)22
Emilio Hernandez (#10, M, Sr.)21
Nishal Badalla (#11, M, Sr.)13
Zack Wargo (#9, F, Jr.)10

