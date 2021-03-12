Box: Jerseyville 6, Williamsville 2

|1
|2
|Final
|Williamsville
|1
|1
|2
|Jerseyville
|2
|4
|6
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Williamsville
|0-1
|0-0
|2/2
|6/6
|Jerseyville
|2-0
|0-0
|12/12
|3/3
|Williamsville
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Jerseyville
|G
|A
|Andrew Kribs (#29, F, Sr.)
|2
|2
|Emilio Hernandez (#10, M, Sr.)
|2
|1
|Nishal Badalla (#11, M, Sr.)
|1
|3
|Zack Wargo (#9, F, Jr.)
|1
|0
