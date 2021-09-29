 Skip to main content
Box: Jerseyville 8, Roxana 2
Box: Jerseyville 8, Roxana 2

12Final
Jerseyville178
Roxana022
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Jerseyville5-100-620/170/5
Roxana1-90-211/161/4
JerseyvilleGA
Alexander Hubbell (#12, M, So.)30
Drake Goetten (#6, M, Jr.)13
Zack Wargo (#9, F, Sr.)12
Adam Kribs (#14, M, So.)20
Thomas Kuehnel (#25, D, Jr.)10
Skyler Crull (#8, D, So.)01
Evan Lacy (#2, M, So.)01
Dax Goetten (#7, M, So.)01

Roxana
Individual stats have not been reported.

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/271. Fort Zumwalt South (8-2) was idle.2. SLUH (10-0) was idle.3. CBC (9-1) was idle.4. Mehlville (5-0) was idle.5. M…

