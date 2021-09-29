Box: Jerseyville 8, Roxana 2

|1
|2
|Final
|Jerseyville
|1
|7
|8
|Roxana
|0
|2
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Jerseyville
|5-10
|0-6
|20/1
|70/5
|Roxana
|1-9
|0-2
|11/1
|61/4
|Jerseyville
|G
|A
|Alexander Hubbell (#12, M, So.)
|3
|0
|Drake Goetten (#6, M, Jr.)
|1
|3
|Zack Wargo (#9, F, Sr.)
|1
|2
|Adam Kribs (#14, M, So.)
|2
|0
|Thomas Kuehnel (#25, D, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Skyler Crull (#8, D, So.)
|0
|1
|Evan Lacy (#2, M, So.)
|0
|1
|Dax Goetten (#7, M, So.)
|0
|1
|Roxana
|Individual stats have not been reported.
