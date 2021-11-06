Box: John Burroughs 1, SLUH 0

|1
|2
|Final
|John Burroughs
|0
|1
|1
|SLUH
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|John Burroughs
|16-6
|6-0
|61/3
|17/1
|SLUH
|23-2
|3-1
|107/5
|15/1
-
Triad tops Grayslake Central, moves into first state final
-
Marquette scores twice in final eight minutes to beat CBC for district crown
-
Early goals propel Liberty to first win over St. Dominic, Class 4 quarterfinal berth
-
Mahmutovic continues goal-scoring tear to propel Mehlville to state quarterfinal
-
Defending Class 4 champ Jackson moves on by winning at Vianney
|John Burroughs
|G
|A
|Akil Dickerson (#6, FOR, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Peter Farley (#10, MID, Sr.)
|0
|1
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.