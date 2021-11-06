 Skip to main content
Box: John Burroughs 1, SLUH 0
Box: John Burroughs 1, SLUH 0

12Final
John Burroughs011
SLUH000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
John Burroughs16-66-061/317/1
SLUH23-23-1107/515/1
John BurroughsGA
Akil Dickerson (#6, FOR, Jr.)10
Peter Farley (#10, MID, Sr.)01

