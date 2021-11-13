 Skip to main content
Box: John Burroughs 2, Liberty (Wentzville) 0
Box: John Burroughs 2, Liberty (Wentzville) 0

12Final
Liberty (Wentzville)000
John Burroughs112
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)17-67-350/210/0
John Burroughs17-66-063/317/1
John BurroughsGA
Akil Dickerson (#6, FOR, Jr.)10
Peter Farley (#10, MID, Sr.)10
Finley Desai (#28, DEF, Jr.)01

