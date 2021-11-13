Box: John Burroughs 2, Liberty (Wentzville) 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|0
|0
|0
|John Burroughs
|1
|1
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|17-6
|7-3
|50/2
|10/0
|John Burroughs
|17-6
|6-0
|63/3
|17/1
-
|John Burroughs
|G
|A
|Akil Dickerson (#6, FOR, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Peter Farley (#10, MID, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Finley Desai (#28, DEF, Jr.)
|0
|1
