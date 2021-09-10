Box: John Burroughs 2, St. Pius X 0

|1
|2
|Final
|John Burroughs
|2
|0
|2
|St. Pius X
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|John Burroughs
|5-1
|1-0
|25/4
|5/1
|St. Pius X
|3-1
|0-0
|14/2
|2/0
|John Burroughs
|G
|A
|Matt Christenson (#18, FOR, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Luca Andrews (#12, MID, So.)
|1
|0
|Julius Hollander-Bodie (#11, DEF, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Akil Dickerson (#6, FOR, Jr.)
|0
|1
Tags
