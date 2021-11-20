 Skip to main content
Box: John Burroughs 3, Blue Springs 2
Box: John Burroughs 3, Blue Springs 2

12345Final
John Burroughs200013
Blue Springs110002
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
John Burroughs18-76-067/321/1
Blue Springs1-20-02/05/0
John Burroughs
Individual stats have not been reported.

Blue Springs
Individual stats have not been reported.

