Box: John Burroughs 3, Principia 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Principia
|1
|0
|1
|John Burroughs
|1
|2
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Principia
|5-6
|1-3
|28/3
|27/2
|John Burroughs
|12-4
|6-0
|52/5
|13/1
|Principia
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|John Burroughs
|G
|A
|Matt Christenson (#18, FOR, Sr.)
|2
|1
|Akil Dickerson (#6, FOR, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Peter Farley (#10, MID, Sr.)
|0
|2
