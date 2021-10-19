 Skip to main content
Box: John Burroughs 3, Principia 1
12Final
Principia101
John Burroughs123
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Principia5-61-328/327/2
John Burroughs12-46-052/513/1
Principia
Individual stats have not been reported.

John BurroughsGA
Matt Christenson (#18, FOR, Sr.)21
Akil Dickerson (#6, FOR, Jr.)10
Peter Farley (#10, MID, Sr.)02

