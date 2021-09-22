 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: John Burroughs 3, Westminster 1
0 comments

Box: John Burroughs 3, Westminster 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12Final
John Burroughs033
Westminster101
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
John Burroughs7-22-032/49/1
Westminster7-21-135/412/1
John BurroughsGA
Peter Farley (#10, MID, Sr.)11
Luca Andrews (#12, MID, So.)10
Aidan Davis (#30, FOR, Fr.)10
Patrick Bloomquist (#16, MID, Jr.)01

Westminster
Individual stats have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/201. Francis Howell (7-2) was idle.2. Fort Zumwalt South (7-1) def. Francis Howell North (3-5), 4-1.3. CBC (6-1) was …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News