Box: John Burroughs 3, Westminster 1

|1
|2
|Final
|John Burroughs
|0
|3
|3
|Westminster
|1
|0
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|John Burroughs
|7-2
|2-0
|32/4
|9/1
|Westminster
|7-2
|1-1
|35/4
|12/1
|John Burroughs
|G
|A
|Peter Farley (#10, MID, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Luca Andrews (#12, MID, So.)
|1
|0
|Aidan Davis (#30, FOR, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Patrick Bloomquist (#16, MID, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Westminster
|Individual stats have not been reported.
