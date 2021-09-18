 Skip to main content
Box: John Burroughs 4, Alton Marquette 1
Box: John Burroughs 4, Alton Marquette 1

12Final
John Burroughs314
Alton Marquette101
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
John Burroughs6-21-029/48/1
Alton Marquette6-60-032/417/2
John BurroughsGA
Matt Christenson (#18, FOR, Sr.)20
Akil Dickerson (#6, FOR, Jr.)11
David Bernal (#15, FOR, Sr.)10
Peter Farley (#10, MID, Sr.)01
Patrick Bloomquist (#16, MID, Jr.)01
Owen Sheehan (#19, MID, Sr.)01

Alton MarquetteGA
Myles Paniagua (#19, M, Jr.)10

