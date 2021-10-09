 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: John Burroughs 4, Clayton 0
0 comments

Box: John Burroughs 4, Clayton 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12Final
John Burroughs134
Clayton000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
John Burroughs10-34-041/311/1
Clayton6-81-221/226/2
John BurroughsGA
Akil Dickerson (#6, FOR, Jr.)21
Peter Farley (#10, MID, Sr.)10
Aidan Davis (#30, FOR, Fr.)10
Finley Desai (#28, DEF, Jr.)01
Charles Martin (#25, FOR, Sr.)01
Luca Andrews (#12, MID, So.)01

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Eye On The Tigers: Just win, baby? Can Mizzou's new D-line coach Al Davis be the spark a struggling Tigers defense needs?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/41. SLUH (13-0) was idle.2. CBC (11-1) was idle.3. Fort Zumwalt South (10-3) was idle.4. Mehlville (7-1) was idle.5.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News