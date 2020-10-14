 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: John Burroughs 5, Parkway Central 0
0 comments

Box: John Burroughs 5, Parkway Central 0

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
12Final
John Burroughs145
Parkway Central000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
John Burroughs7-04-026/46/1
Parkway Central2-42-06/112/2
John BurroughsGA
John Cordia (#8, Jr.)30
John Gates (#10, Sr.)11
Akil Dickerson (#3)02
Matt Christenson (#18, Jr.)10
Rishu Kumar (#15, Sr.)01
Charles Martin (#25, Jr.)01

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports