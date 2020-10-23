 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: John Burroughs 5, Whitfield 0
0 comments

Box: John Burroughs 5, Whitfield 0

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
12Final
John Burroughs005
Whitfield000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
John Burroughs9-04-036/46/1
Whitfield3-60-020/225/3
John BurroughsGA
John Gates (#10, Sr.)20
Matt Christenson (#18, Jr.)12
John Cordia (#8, Jr.)10
Connor Kaplan (#12)10
Rishu Kumar (#15, Sr.)01
Charles Martin (#25, Jr.)01
Akil Dickerson (#3)01

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports