Box: John Burroughs 5, Whitfield 0

|1
|2
|Final
|John Burroughs
|0
|0
|5
|Whitfield
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|John Burroughs
|9-0
|4-0
|36/4
|6/1
|Whitfield
|3-6
|0-0
|20/2
|25/3
|John Burroughs
|G
|A
|John Gates (#10, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Matt Christenson (#18, Jr.)
|1
|2
|John Cordia (#8, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Connor Kaplan (#12)
|1
|0
|Rishu Kumar (#15, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Charles Martin (#25, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Akil Dickerson (#3)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.