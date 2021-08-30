 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: John Burroughs 8, Lutheran North 0
0 comments

Box: John Burroughs 8, Lutheran North 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12Final
Lutheran North000
John Burroughs718
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran North0-10-00/08/8
John Burroughs1-10-010/103/3
John BurroughsGA
Matt Christenson (#18, FOR, Sr.)21
Akil Dickerson (#6, FOR, Jr.)21
Owen Sheehan (#19, MID, Sr.)21
Tyler Rush (#14, FOR, Jr.)10
Patrick Bloomquist (#16, MID, Jr.)10
Peter Farley (#10, MID, Sr.)02
Julius Hollander-Bodie (#11, DEF, Sr.)01
George LaVigne (#4, DEF, Sr.)01

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News