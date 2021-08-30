Box: John Burroughs 8, Lutheran North 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Lutheran North
|0
|0
|0
|John Burroughs
|7
|1
|8
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran North
|0-1
|0-0
|0/0
|8/8
|John Burroughs
|1-1
|0-0
|10/10
|3/3
|John Burroughs
|G
|A
|Matt Christenson (#18, FOR, Sr.)
|2
|1
|Akil Dickerson (#6, FOR, Jr.)
|2
|1
|Owen Sheehan (#19, MID, Sr.)
|2
|1
|Tyler Rush (#14, FOR, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Patrick Bloomquist (#16, MID, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Peter Farley (#10, MID, Sr.)
|0
|2
|Julius Hollander-Bodie (#11, DEF, Sr.)
|0
|1
|George LaVigne (#4, DEF, Sr.)
|0
|1