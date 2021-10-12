 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: John Burroughs 8, Lutheran North 0
0 comments

Box: John Burroughs 8, Lutheran North 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12Final
John Burroughs358
Lutheran North000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
John Burroughs11-35-049/311/1
Lutheran North4-100-419/167/4
John BurroughsGA
Tim Nash (#29, DEF, Sr.)21
David Bernal (#15, FOR, Sr.)20
Matt Christenson (#18, FOR, Sr.)10
Peter Farley (#10, MID, Sr.)10
Tyler Rush (#14, FOR, Jr.)10
Connor Woods (#9)10
Thomas Urano (#3)01
Charles Martin (#25, FOR, Sr.)01
Luca Andrews (#12, MID, So.)01
Patrick Bloomquist (#16, MID, Jr.)01
Aidan Davis (#30, FOR, Fr.)01
Cooper Desloge (#31)01

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Cardinals pitchers' report cards for 2021

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/91. CBC (12-2) tied Edwardsville (14-3), 2-2.2. Chaminade (10-3) def. St. James Academy (Kan.), 1-0.3. SLUH (15-1) d…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News