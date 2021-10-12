Box: John Burroughs 8, Lutheran North 0

|1
|2
|Final
|John Burroughs
|3
|5
|8
|Lutheran North
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|John Burroughs
|11-3
|5-0
|49/3
|11/1
|Lutheran North
|4-10
|0-4
|19/1
|67/4
|John Burroughs
|G
|A
|Tim Nash (#29, DEF, Sr.)
|2
|1
|David Bernal (#15, FOR, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Matt Christenson (#18, FOR, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Peter Farley (#10, MID, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Tyler Rush (#14, FOR, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Connor Woods (#9)
|1
|0
|Thomas Urano (#3)
|0
|1
|Charles Martin (#25, FOR, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Luca Andrews (#12, MID, So.)
|0
|1
|Patrick Bloomquist (#16, MID, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Aidan Davis (#30, FOR, Fr.)
|0
|1
|Cooper Desloge (#31)
|0
|1
