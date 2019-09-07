Subscribe for 99¢
12Final
MICDS000
John Burroughs101
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
MICDS2-10-010/34/1
John Burroughs3-00-014/50/0
John Burroughs
Individual stats have not been reported.

