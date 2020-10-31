 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Kirkwood 2, John Burroughs 1
0 comments

Box: Kirkwood 2, John Burroughs 1

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
12Final
Kirkwood022
John Burroughs101
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Kirkwood6-43-324/213/1
John Burroughs9-24-037/49/1
KirkwoodGA
Jakob Limpert (#13, Def, Sr.)10
Peyton Boyd (#16, Mid, Sr.)10
Ryan Petry (#14, Mid, Jr.)01
Eli McDowell (#10, Fwd, Sr.)01

John Burroughs
Individual stats have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/261. De Smet (6-1) is idle.2. Fort Zumwalt South (16-4) is idle.3. Francis Howell (15-5) is idle.4. Francis Howell C…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports