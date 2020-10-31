Box: Kirkwood 2, John Burroughs 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Kirkwood
|0
|2
|2
|John Burroughs
|1
|0
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Kirkwood
|6-4
|3-3
|24/2
|13/1
|John Burroughs
|9-2
|4-0
|37/4
|9/1
|Kirkwood
|G
|A
|Jakob Limpert (#13, Def, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Peyton Boyd (#16, Mid, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Ryan Petry (#14, Mid, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Eli McDowell (#10, Fwd, Sr.)
|0
|1
|John Burroughs
|Individual stats have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.