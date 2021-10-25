Box: Kirkwood 3, MICDS 3

|1
|2
|3
|Final
|Kirkwood
|1
|2
|0
|3
|MICDS
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Kirkwood
|7-7
|3-3
|23/1
|17/1
|MICDS
|14-5
|5-1
|51/3
|20/1
|Kirkwood
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|MICDS
|G
|A
|Patrick Mason (#10, M, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Eric Nohara-Leclair (#4, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Samruddh Singh (#8, M, So.)
|0
|1
