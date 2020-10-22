Box: Kirkwood 4, Eureka 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Eureka
|1
|0
|1
|Kirkwood
|3
|1
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Eureka
|2-7
|1-4
|12/1
|10/1
|Kirkwood
|5-4
|3-3
|22/2
|12/1
|Eureka
|G
|A
|Ryan Bridwell (#7)
|1
|0
|Kirkwood
|G
|A
|Eli McDowell (#10, Fwd, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Ryan Petry (#14, Mid, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Jacob Hicks (#6, Mid, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Peyton Boyd (#16, Mid, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Jakob Limpert (#13, Def, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Tanner Whitson (#18, Def, Sr.)
|0
|1
