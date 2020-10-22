 Skip to main content
Box: Kirkwood 4, Eureka 1
12Final
Eureka101
Kirkwood314
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Eureka2-71-412/110/1
Kirkwood5-43-322/212/1
EurekaGA
Ryan Bridwell (#7)10

KirkwoodGA
Eli McDowell (#10, Fwd, Sr.)11
Ryan Petry (#14, Mid, Jr.)10
Jacob Hicks (#6, Mid, Sr.)10
Peyton Boyd (#16, Mid, Sr.)10
Jakob Limpert (#13, Def, Sr.)01
Tanner Whitson (#18, Def, Sr.)01

