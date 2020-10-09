Box: Kirkwood 5, Westminster 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Westminster
|0
|0
|0
|Kirkwood
|1
|4
|5
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Westminster
|3-2
|2-0
|11/2
|13/3
|Kirkwood
|4-1
|1-1
|13/3
|3/1
|Kirkwood
|G
|A
|Eli McDowell (#10, Fwd, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Jakob Limpert (#13, Def, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Alex Drury (#11, Fwd, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Ryan Petry (#14, Mid, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Diego Cabrera (#23, Fwd, So.)
|0
|1
|Will Lichtenberg (#4, Mid, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Peyton Boyd (#16, Mid, Sr.)
|0
|1
