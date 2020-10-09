 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Kirkwood 5, Westminster 0
0 comments

Box: Kirkwood 5, Westminster 0

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
12Final
Westminster000
Kirkwood145
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Westminster3-22-011/213/3
Kirkwood4-11-113/33/1
KirkwoodGA
Eli McDowell (#10, Fwd, Sr.)20
Jakob Limpert (#13, Def, Sr.)10
Alex Drury (#11, Fwd, Jr.)10
Ryan Petry (#14, Mid, Jr.)10
Diego Cabrera (#23, Fwd, So.)01
Will Lichtenberg (#4, Mid, Jr.)01
Peyton Boyd (#16, Mid, Sr.)01

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports