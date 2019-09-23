Subscribe for 99¢
12Final
Parkway Central001
Kirkwood006
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway Central4-43-017/221/3
Kirkwood5-10-120/26/1
Parkway Central
Individual stats have not been reported.

KirkwoodGA
Sawyer Hardy (#10, 5-9, MID, Sr.)20
Danny Giesler (#9, 6-2, MID)11
Eli McDowell (#23, 6-1, FOR)11
Theo Ruppert (#15, 5-10, MID, Sr.)10
Alex Drury (#7, 5-11, FOR)10
Jake Hinrichs (#5, 5-10, MID)02
Jakob Limpert (#13, 5-11, DEF)01
Owen Hardy (#14, 5-8, MID)01

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.