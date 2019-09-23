|1
|2
|Final
|Parkway Central
|0
|0
|1
|Kirkwood
|0
|0
|6
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway Central
|4-4
|3-0
|17/2
|21/3
|Kirkwood
|5-1
|0-1
|20/2
|6/1
|Parkway Central
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Kirkwood
|G
|A
|Sawyer Hardy (#10, 5-9, MID, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Danny Giesler (#9, 6-2, MID)
|1
|1
|Eli McDowell (#23, 6-1, FOR)
|1
|1
|Theo Ruppert (#15, 5-10, MID, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Alex Drury (#7, 5-11, FOR)
|1
|0
|Jake Hinrichs (#5, 5-10, MID)
|0
|2
|Jakob Limpert (#13, 5-11, DEF)
|0
|1
|Owen Hardy (#14, 5-8, MID)
|0
|1