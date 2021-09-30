Box: Ladue 1, Clayton 0

|1
|Final
|Clayton
|0
|0
|Ladue
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Clayton
|5-5
|1-0
|14/1
|16/1
|Ladue
|10-2
|2-1
|40/4
|13/1
-
Boys soccer notebook: High-flying Wesclin hopes this is the year for postseason magic
-
Area boys soccer rankings, Week 5
-
Top 10 schedule, results
-
Boys soccer notebook: Solid first month has SLUH optimistic for what's to come
-
Ladue gets two early goals, clamps down defensively to beat Fort Zumwalt West
|Ladue
|G
|A
|Grayson Francis (#20, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.