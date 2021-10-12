Box: Ladue 1, Kirkwood 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Ladue
|0
|1
|1
|Kirkwood
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Ladue
|15-3
|4-1
|51/3
|17/1
|Kirkwood
|7-6
|3-2
|19/1
|12/1
|Ladue
|G
|A
|Dylan Melnick (#8, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Jonah Samson (#3, M, Jr.)
|0
|1
