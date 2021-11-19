 Skip to main content
Box: Ladue 2, Glendale 1
12Final
Glendale101
Ladue112
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Glendale1-30-05/18/2
Ladue23-65-272/1831/8
GlendaleGA
Cayden Meyer (#19)10
Andrei Balanean (#20)01

LadueGA
Grayson Francis (#20, F, Sr.)10
JT Krell (#10, F, Sr.)10
Logan Wallace (#22, F, So.)01

