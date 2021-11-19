Box: Ladue 2, Glendale 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Glendale
|1
|0
|1
|Ladue
|1
|1
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Glendale
|1-3
|0-0
|5/1
|8/2
|Ladue
|23-6
|5-2
|72/18
|31/8
|Glendale
|G
|A
|Cayden Meyer (#19)
|1
|0
|Andrei Balanean (#20)
|0
|1
-
Lutheran St. Charles hopes first berth in final four is only the beginning
-
Friedman emerges in net to help Ladue into first state semifinal appearance
-
Ladue soccer team does it 'For Bob,' marches into Class 3 championship game
-
St. Pius X advances to first title game with shutout of Fair Grove
-
Ladue goes airborne, heads to first semifinal with shutout of Mehlville
|Ladue
|G
|A
|Grayson Francis (#20, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|JT Krell (#10, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Logan Wallace (#22, F, So.)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.