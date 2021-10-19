Box: Ladue 2, Lindbergh 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Ladue
|0
|2
|2
|Lindbergh
|1
|0
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Ladue
|17-3
|5-1
|55/3
|19/1
|Lindbergh
|4-10
|2-4
|20/1
|26/1
|Ladue
|G
|A
|Avi Levin (#6, M, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Dailyn Tate (#23, F, So.)
|1
|0
|Johann Schuldt (#19, D, So.)
|0
|2
-
Boys soccer spotlight: Infusion of youth has Collinsville dreaming big as playoffs begin
-
Area Boys soccer rankings, Week 7
-
Columbia survives early goal to defeat Gibault in regional final
-
De Smet continues to bounce back with victory against John Burroughs
-
Boys soccer notebook: Orchard Farm eyes another long postseason run
|Lindbergh
|Individual stats have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.