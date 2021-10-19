 Skip to main content
Box: Ladue 2, Lindbergh 1
Box: Ladue 2, Lindbergh 1

12Final
Ladue022
Lindbergh101
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Ladue17-35-155/319/1
Lindbergh4-102-420/126/1
LadueGA
Avi Levin (#6, M, Fr.)10
Dailyn Tate (#23, F, So.)10
Johann Schuldt (#19, D, So.)02

Lindbergh
Individual stats have not been reported.

