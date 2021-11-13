 Skip to main content
Box: Ladue 2, Mehlville 0
Box: Ladue 2, Mehlville 0

12Final
Ladue112
Mehlville000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Ladue22-65-270/230/1
Mehlville18-36-071/215/1
LadueGA
Grayson Francis (#20, F, Sr.)10
Grant Gorman (#7, M, Sr.)10
Connor Krell (#11, M, Sr.)01
Logan Wallace (#22, F, So.)01

