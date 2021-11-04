Box: Ladue 2, Webster Groves 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Webster Groves
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ladue
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Webster Groves
|10-8
|4-3
|28/1
|24/1
|Ladue
|21-6
|5-2
|68/3
|30/2
|Webster Groves
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Ladue
|Individual stats have not been reported.
