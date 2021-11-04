 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Ladue 2, Webster Groves 1
0 comments

Box: Ladue 2, Webster Groves 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12345Final
Webster Groves100001
Ladue100012
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Webster Groves10-84-328/124/1
Ladue21-65-268/330/2
Webster Groves
Individual stats have not been reported.

Ladue
Individual stats have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the stars: The STL High School Sports athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News