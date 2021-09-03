 Skip to main content
Box: Ladue 3, Eureka 2
Box: Ladue 3, Eureka 2

123Final
Ladue2013
Eureka1102
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Ladue5-01-021/45/1
Eureka0-30-13/19/2
LadueGA
Grayson Francis (#20, F, Sr.)11
JT Krell (#10, F, Sr.)10
Jonah Samson (#3, MF, Jr.)10
Connor Krell (#11, MF, Sr.)01

Eureka
Individual stats have not been reported.

