Box: Ladue 3, Parkway North 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Parkway North
|1
|0
|1
|Ladue
|2
|1
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway North
|6-14
|2-4
|43/2
|52/2
|Ladue
|19-6
|5-2
|64/3
|28/1
|Parkway North
|Individual stats have not been reported.
-
|Ladue
|G
|A
|Grant Gorman (#7, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|JT Krell (#10, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Logan Wallace (#22, F, So.)
|1
|0
|Dylan Melnick (#8, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Jonah Samson (#3, M, Jr.)
|0
|1
