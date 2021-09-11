Box: Ladue 4, MICDS 1

|1
|2
|Final
|MICDS
|1
|0
|1
|Ladue
|3
|1
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|MICDS
|3-2
|0-0
|8/2
|6/1
|Ladue
|6-0
|1-0
|25/5
|6/1
|MICDS
|Individual stats have not been reported.
Area boys soccer rankings, Week 2
Boys soccer notebook: Desloge doubles up Saturday to help John Burroughs win soccer, football games
Grabowski pours in a pair as Francis Howell North hands North Point first loss
Top 10 schedule, results
John Burroughs blanks Westminster for Metro League Tournament title
|Ladue
|G
|A
|Grayson Francis (#20, F, Sr.)
|3
|0
|Collin Waller (#15, MF, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Dylan Melnick (#8, MF, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Jonah Samson (#3, MF, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Logan Wallace (#22, F, So.)
|0
|1
