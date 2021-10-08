Box: Ladue 4, St. Michael the Archangel 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Ladue
|0
|4
|4
|St. Michael the Archangel
|1
|0
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Ladue
|13-2
|3-1
|46/3
|14/1
|St. Michael the Archangel
|0-1
|0-0
|1/0
|4/0
|Ladue
|G
|A
|Dailyn Tate (#23, F, So.)
|2
|0
|Avi Levin (#6, M, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Ross Waller (#18, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Dylan Melnick (#8, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Gannon Huber (#12, F, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Grayson Francis (#20, F, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Hayden Zych (#4, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|St. Michael the Archangel
|Individual stats have not been reported.
