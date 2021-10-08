 Skip to main content
Box: Ladue 4, St. Michael the Archangel 1
Box: Ladue 4, St. Michael the Archangel 1

12Final
Ladue044
St. Michael the Archangel101
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Ladue13-23-146/314/1
St. Michael the Archangel0-10-01/04/0
LadueGA
Dailyn Tate (#23, F, So.)20
Avi Levin (#6, M, Fr.)10
Ross Waller (#18, M, Sr.)10
Dylan Melnick (#8, M, Sr.)01
Gannon Huber (#12, F, Sr.)01
Grayson Francis (#20, F, Sr.)01
Hayden Zych (#4, M, Sr.)01

St. Michael the Archangel
Individual stats have not been reported.

