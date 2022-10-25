Box: Ladue 5, Parkway Central 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Ladue
|2
|3
|5
|Parkway Central
|0
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Ladue
|14-7
|3-3
|54/2
|32/1
|Parkway Central
|7-11
|2-3
|31/1
|35/2
|Ladue
|G
|A
|Will Moore (#25, D, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Adam Devine (#12, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Miko Kurtuma (#20, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Peter Reis (#18, F, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Vittorio Rosati (#10, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Jonah Samson (#11, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Johann Schuldt (#19, D, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Dailyn Tate (#23, F, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Ian Hansell (#24, F, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Parkway Central
|Individual stats have not been reported.