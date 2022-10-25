 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Ladue 5, Parkway Central 1

  • 0
12Final
Ladue235
Parkway Central011
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Ladue14-73-354/232/1
Parkway Central7-112-331/135/2

LadueGA
Will Moore (#25, D, Sr.)11
Adam Devine (#12, M, Sr.)10
Miko Kurtuma (#20, M, Sr.)10
Peter Reis (#18, F, Jr.)10
Vittorio Rosati (#10, M, Sr.)10
Jonah Samson (#11, M, Sr.)01
Johann Schuldt (#19, D, Jr.)01
Dailyn Tate (#23, F, Jr.)01
Ian Hansell (#24, F, Jr.)01

Parkway Central
Individual stats have not been reported.

