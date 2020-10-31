Box: Ladue 6, Principia 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Principia
|0
|0
|0
|Ladue
|1
|5
|6
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Principia
|3-7
|0-4
|14/1
|31/3
|Ladue
|7-2
|2-2
|20/2
|9/1
|Ladue
|G
|A
|Jackson Diggs (#14, D, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Alex Orywall (#11, MF, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Greyson Watkins (#24, MF, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Michael Workineh (#7, MF, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Jason Ding (#9, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Robbie Mabbs (#6, MF, So.)
|0
|1
|Connor Krell (#3, MF, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Dylan Melnick (#13, MF, Jr.)
|0
|1
