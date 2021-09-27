 Skip to main content
Box: Ladue 8, Francis Howell Central 0
Box: Ladue 8, Francis Howell Central 0

12Final
Francis Howell Central000
Ladue538
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell Central6-42-319/225/2
Ladue9-22-139/413/1
LadueGA
Grant Gorman (#7, M, Sr.)13
Avi Levin (#6, M, Fr.)20
Dailyn Tate (#23, F, So.)20
Adam Devine (#5, M, Jr.)11
Hayden Zych (#4, M, Sr.)10
Jonah Samson (#3, M, Jr.)10
JT Krell (#10, F, Sr.)02
Logan Wallace (#22, F, So.)01
Grayson Francis (#20, F, Sr.)01

