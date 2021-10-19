 Skip to main content
Box: Lafayette 1, Kirkwood 1
1234Final
Lafayette10001
Kirkwood10001
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lafayette11-111-545/238/2
Kirkwood7-63-210/013/1
LafayetteGA
Aidan Nemnich (#15, So.)10
Matheus Gasparino (#12, So.)01

Kirkwood
Individual stats have not been reported.

