Box: Lafayette 1, Kirkwood 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lafayette
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kirkwood
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lafayette
|11-11
|1-5
|45/2
|38/2
|Kirkwood
|7-6
|3-2
|10/0
|13/1
|Lafayette
|G
|A
|Aidan Nemnich (#15, So.)
|1
|0
|Matheus Gasparino (#12, So.)
|0
|1
|Kirkwood
|Individual stats have not been reported.
