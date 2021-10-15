Box: Lafayette 2, Timberland 1

|1
|2
|3
|Final
|Timberland
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Lafayette
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Timberland
|12-7
|4-3
|44/2
|14/1
|Lafayette
|11-10
|1-5
|43/2
|35/2
|Timberland
|G
|A
|Jacob Callahan (#14, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
-
|Lafayette
|G
|A
|Kaden Karr (#11, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Wes Jennings (#5, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Jacob Wipke (#16, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Matheus Gasparino (#12, So.)
|0
|1
