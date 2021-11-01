Box: Lafayette 3, Kirkwood 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Kirkwood
|1
|0
|1
|Lafayette
|2
|1
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Kirkwood
|8-8
|3-3
|26/1
|20/1
|Lafayette
|13-12
|1-5
|53/3
|42/2
|Kirkwood
|Individual stats have not been reported.
-
Ellis, Weber help provide strong core to Triad's championship pursuit
-
Wheaton Academy scores two early goals, holds off Althoff to win Class 1A state title
-
Illinois boys soccer postseason roundup: Althoff advances into first state final
-
Area Boys soccer rankings, Week 7
-
Fort Zumwalt South, MICDS shooting for repeat state championships in boys soccer
|Lafayette
|G
|A
|Kaden Karr (#11, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Wes Jennings (#5, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Joe Stoops (#4, Sr.)
|0
|1
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.