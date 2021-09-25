Box: Lafayette 3, Parkway Central 0

|1
|Final
|Lafayette
|3
|3
|Parkway Central
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lafayette
|7-6
|1-3
|24/2
|11/1
|Parkway Central
|0-6
|0-1
|1/0
|18/1
-
Kirkwood bounces back from early deficit to edge Lindbergh
-
Boys soccer notebook: Solid first month has SLUH optimistic for what's to come
-
Area boys soccer rankings, Week 4
-
Fort Zumwalt South uses balanced attack to down Fort Zumwalt North
-
Boys soccer notebook: Teams make new plans with CYC tournament canceled for second successive season
|Lafayette
|G
|A
|Matheus Gasparino (#12, So.)
|1
|0
|Marshall Ems (#8, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Austin Ney (#9, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Jacob Wipke (#16, Jr.)
|0
|2
|Kaden Karr (#11, Sr.)
|0
|1
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.