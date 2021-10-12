Box: Lafayette 3, Westminster 2

|1
|2
|Final
|Westminster
|2
|0
|2
|Lafayette
|2
|1
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Westminster
|12-4
|2-2
|52/3
|22/1
|Lafayette
|10-10
|1-5
|41/3
|34/2
|Westminster
|G
|A
|Caden Collison (#3, F, So.)
|1
|0
|Payton Mathews (#5, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Jacob Park (#10, F, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Lafayette
|G
|A
|Kaden Karr (#11, Sr.)
|1
|2
|Blake Klostermann (#18, So.)
|1
|0
|Wes Jennings (#5, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Matheus Gasparino (#12, So.)
|0
|1
