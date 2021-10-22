 Skip to main content
Box: Lafayette 4, Pattonville 1
Box: Lafayette 4, Pattonville 1

12Final
Pattonville011
Lafayette134
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Pattonville8-124-239/236/2
Lafayette12-111-549/239/2
Pattonville
Individual stats have not been reported.

LafayetteGA
Wes Jennings (#5, Jr.)21
Blake Klostermann (#18, So.)10
Sam Kalish (#21, Fr.)10
Matt Monschein (#17, So.)01
Aiden Gjorgjevski (#3, Jr.)01
Matheus Gasparino (#12, So.)01

