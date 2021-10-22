Box: Lafayette 4, Pattonville 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Pattonville
|0
|1
|1
|Lafayette
|1
|3
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pattonville
|8-12
|4-2
|39/2
|36/2
|Lafayette
|12-11
|1-5
|49/2
|39/2
|Pattonville
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Lafayette
|G
|A
|Wes Jennings (#5, Jr.)
|2
|1
|Blake Klostermann (#18, So.)
|1
|0
|Sam Kalish (#21, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Matt Monschein (#17, So.)
|0
|1
|Aiden Gjorgjevski (#3, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Matheus Gasparino (#12, So.)
|0
|1
Tags
