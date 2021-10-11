Box: Lafayette 8, Hazelwood West 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Hazelwood West
|0
|0
|0
|Lafayette
|6
|2
|8
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hazelwood West
|3-10
|2-3
|24/2
|42/3
|Lafayette
|9-10
|1-5
|38/3
|32/2
|Lafayette
|G
|A
|Kaden Karr (#11, Sr.)
|4
|1
|Diego Salem-Pon (#19, Sr.)
|2
|1
|Akram Errachidi (#26)
|1
|1
|Thomas Gardet (#10, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Matheus Gasparino (#12, So.)
|0
|2
|Blake Klostermann (#18, So.)
|0
|1
|Austin Ney (#9, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Andrew Dillard (#23, Fr.)
|0
|1
Tags
