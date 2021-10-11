 Skip to main content
Box: Lafayette 8, Hazelwood West 0
Box: Lafayette 8, Hazelwood West 0

12Final
Hazelwood West000
Lafayette628
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hazelwood West3-102-324/242/3
Lafayette9-101-538/332/2
LafayetteGA
Kaden Karr (#11, Sr.)41
Diego Salem-Pon (#19, Sr.)21
Akram Errachidi (#26)11
Thomas Gardet (#10, Sr.)10
Matheus Gasparino (#12, So.)02
Blake Klostermann (#18, So.)01
Austin Ney (#9, Jr.)01
Andrew Dillard (#23, Fr.)01

