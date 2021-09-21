Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 2, Fort Zumwalt East 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|0
|2
|2
|Fort Zumwalt East
|1
|0
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|6-3
|2-1
|23/2
|7/1
|Fort Zumwalt East
|3-4
|2-3
|11/1
|16/2
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|G
|A
|Cade Galaway (#2, So.)
|1
|0
|Brady Freeman (#7, So.)
|1
|0
|Canon Mathison (#9, So.)
|0
|1
|Schrader Ludwig (#12, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Fort Zumwalt East
|Individual stats have not been reported.
