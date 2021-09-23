Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 2, Fort Zumwalt North 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt North
|0
|1
|1
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|1
|1
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt North
|5-5
|1-3
|15/2
|21/2
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|7-3
|3-1
|25/2
|8/1
|Fort Zumwalt North
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|G
|A
|Kaden Marsh (#17, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Carson Nolan (#11, So.)
|1
|0
|Turner Lively (#8, So.)
|0
|1
