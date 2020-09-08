 Skip to main content
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 2, Fort Zumwalt West 1
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 2, Fort Zumwalt West 1

12Final
Liberty (Wentzville)202
Fort Zumwalt West011
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)3-00-010/33/1
Fort Zumwalt West2-20-010/33/1
Liberty (Wentzville)GA
Kaden Marsh (#17, G, Jr.)10
Blaine King (#7, M, Sr.)10
Ben Meyer (#22, M, Jr.)01

Fort Zumwalt WestGA
Alex Hermann (#10, for, Sr.)10
Carter Youmans (#11, for, Jr.)01

