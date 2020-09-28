Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 2, Francis Howell North 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Francis Howell North
|0
|1
|1
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|1
|1
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|1-5
|0-3
|4/1
|14/2
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|8-2
|4-1
|21/4
|11/2
|Francis Howell North
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|G
|A
|Kaden Marsh (#17, G, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Blaine King (#7, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Gavin Netzel (#4, D, Fr.)
|0
|1
