Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 2, Holt 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Holt
|1
|0
|1
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|1
|1
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Holt
|7-13
|3-7
|47/2
|56/3
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|15-5
|7-3
|45/2
|17/1
|Holt
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|G
|A
|Paul Valenti (#10, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Layton Dahl (#13, So.)
|1
|0
|Patrick O'Day (Sr.)
|0
|1
|Ben Meyer (#22, Sr.)
|0
|1
Tags
