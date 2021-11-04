Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 2, St. Dominic 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|2
|0
|2
|St. Dominic
|1
|0
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|17-5
|7-3
|50/2
|18/1
|St. Dominic
|16-6
|5-0
|63/3
|26/1
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|G
|A
|Kaden Marsh (#17, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Schrader Ludwig (#12, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Carson Nolan (#11, So.)
|0
|2
|St. Dominic
|Individual stats have not been reported.
