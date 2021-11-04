 Skip to main content
Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 2, St. Dominic 1
12Final
Liberty (Wentzville)202
St. Dominic101
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)17-57-350/218/1
St. Dominic16-65-063/326/1
Liberty (Wentzville)GA
Kaden Marsh (#17, Sr.)10
Schrader Ludwig (#12, Jr.)10
Carson Nolan (#11, So.)02

St. Dominic
Individual stats have not been reported.

